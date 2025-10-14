Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta will be up against the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (231.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

With LaPorta's next game against the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Sam LaPorta Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.68

47.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 44.4 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), LaPorta is the ninth-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 118th among all players.

In his last three games, LaPorta has accumulated 30.6 total fantasy points (10.2 per game), hauling in 13 balls (on 16 targets) for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

LaPorta has put up 36.5 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 24 targets into 20 catches for 245 yards and two TDs.

The peak of LaPorta's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, when he tallied 15.2 fantasy points with five receptions (on six targets) for 92 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.6 points) in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, catching three balls for 26 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Tampa Bay this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

