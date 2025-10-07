Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Tight end Sam LaPorta faces a matchup against the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL (190.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Detroit Lions play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about LaPorta for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Sam LaPorta Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.33

45.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 32.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), LaPorta is the 11th-ranked player at the TE position and 135th among all players.

During his last three games LaPorta has been targeted 14 times, with 12 receptions for 164 yards and one TD, leading to 22.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of LaPorta's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for five catches and 92 receiving yards with one touchdown (15.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta disappointed his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he managed only 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Just one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Kansas City has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

