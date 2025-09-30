Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Tight end Sam LaPorta is looking at a matchup against the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (262 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Detroit Lions meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering LaPorta for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing LaPorta this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam LaPorta Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.64

44.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 17.7 fantasy points in 2025 (4.4 per game), LaPorta is the 17th-ranked player at the TE position and 195th among all players.

In his last three games, LaPorta has compiled 98 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 10 catches (12 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 9.8 (3.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of LaPorta's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Green Bay Packers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 7.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (2.6 points) in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, catching three balls for 26 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.