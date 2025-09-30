Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Thursday, the Sam Houston Bearkats play the New Mexico State Aggies.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Sam Houston: (-130) | New Mexico State: (+108)

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Sam Houston hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

There have been three Sam Houston games (of four) that hit the over this year.

New Mexico State has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, New Mexico State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

New Mexico State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearkats win (55.6%)

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Sam Houston is favored by 2.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. New Mexico State, the underdog, is -114.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the Sam Houston-New Mexico State matchup on Oct. 2, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for New Mexico State-Sam Houston, New Mexico State is the underdog at +108, and Sam Houston is -130.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Sam Houston 16.3 129 42.8 131 55.0 4 New Mexico State 18.5 124 26.0 65 50.3 4

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

