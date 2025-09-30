Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
In college football action on Thursday, the Sam Houston Bearkats play the New Mexico State Aggies.
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Sam Houston: (-130) | New Mexico State: (+108)
- Spread: Sam Houston: -2.5 (-106) | New Mexico State: +2.5 (-114)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Sam Houston hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- There have been three Sam Houston games (of four) that hit the over this year.
- New Mexico State has posted one win against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, New Mexico State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- New Mexico State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bearkats win (55.6%)
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Point Spread
Sam Houston is favored by 2.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. New Mexico State, the underdog, is -114.
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Over/Under
A total of 52.5 points has been set for the Sam Houston-New Mexico State matchup on Oct. 2, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Sam Houston vs New Mexico State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for New Mexico State-Sam Houston, New Mexico State is the underdog at +108, and Sam Houston is -130.
Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Sam Houston
|16.3
|129
|42.8
|131
|55.0
|4
|New Mexico State
|18.5
|124
|26.0
|65
|50.3
|4
Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
