Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 7 (Monday at 10 p.m. ET), QB Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Houston Texans, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (175.2 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Darnold, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Texans.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 238.49

238.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.09

5.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold has put up 101.6 fantasy points in 2025 (16.9 per game), which ranks him 12th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 14 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Darnold has put up 63.7 fantasy points (21.2 per game), connecting on 62-of-87 passes for 878 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 26 rushing yards on five carries.

Darnold has piled up 1,391 passing yards (98-of-138) with 11 TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 96.2 fantasy points (19.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 26 yards rushing on five carries.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 27.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold let down his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when he mustered only 5.4 fantasy points -- 16-of-23 (69.6%), 150 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Houston has allowed only one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed only one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Houston has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.