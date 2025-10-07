Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (250.4 yards allowed per game).

With Darnold's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Sam Darnold Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 242.14

242.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.02

5.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 20th overall, as he has posted 81.6 total fantasy points (16.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Darnold has tallied 60.4 fantasy points (20.1 per game), as he's racked up 801 yards on 60-of-78 passing with seven touchdowns and one pick.

The high point of Darnold's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he posted 5.4 fantasy points -- 16-of-23 (69.6%), 150 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Jacksonville this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up a TD reception by eight players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

