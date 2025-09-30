Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), QB Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (187.8 yards conceded per game).

Sam Darnold Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Passing Yards: 227.40

227.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.97

4.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold has compiled 54.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.5 per game), which ranks him 20th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 33 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Darnold has put up 48.6 fantasy points (16.2 per game), completing 54-of-77 throws for 755 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The peak of Darnold's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, when he compiled 16.7 fantasy points with 218 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (5.4 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 150 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

