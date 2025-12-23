Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will match up with the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (209.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Darnold for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 237.69

237.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.08

8.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 220.5 fantasy points in 2025 (14.7 per game), Darnold is the 15th-ranked player at the QB position and 22nd among all players.

In his last three games, Darnold has compiled 53.1 fantasy points (17.7 per game), connecting on 64-of-100 throws for 790 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 35 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Darnold has posted 73.9 fantasy points (14.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,162 yards on 94-of-152 passing, with seven touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 34 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The high point of Darnold's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he posted 27.6 fantasy points by passing for 341 yards and four passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 128 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (3.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.