Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will take on the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (219.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Darnold a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Sam Darnold Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Passing Yards: 241.52

241.52 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.69

4.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (22nd overall), tallying 201.0 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

During his last three games, Darnold has compiled 648 passing yards (56-of-92) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 36.7 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 28 yards rushing on seven carries.

Darnold has tallied 58.7 fantasy points (11.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,171 yards on 101-of-162 passing, with five touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 38 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The highlight of Darnold's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he tallied 27.6 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (3.1 points) in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, passing for 128 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed three players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

