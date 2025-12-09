Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will be up against the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (246.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Darnold worth a look for his upcoming game against the Colts? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam Darnold Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 235.67

235.67 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.33

6.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 189.7 fantasy points in 2025 (14.6 per game), Darnold is the 15th-ranked player at the QB position and 22nd among all players.

Through his last three games, Darnold has completed 50-of-82 passes for 621 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 43.1 total fantasy points (14.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 22 rushing yards on four attempts.

Darnold has compiled 1,078 passing yards (89-of-138) with six TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 52.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 31 yards rushing on nine carries.

The peak of Darnold's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 82.4% of his throws for 341 yards and four touchdowns with one interception on his way to 27.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted 3.1 fantasy points -- 14-of-26 (53.8%), 128 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Colts have given up a touchdown reception by 18 players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Colts this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.