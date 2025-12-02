Sam Darnold Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will match up with the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (187.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Darnold worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Sam Darnold Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 266.58

266.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.75

4.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Darnold is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (23rd overall), posting 167.4 total fantasy points (14.0 per game).

During his last three games, Darnold has accumulated 651 passing yards (59-of-96) for two passing TDs with four picks, leading to 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that period.

Darnold has connected on 90-of-132 throws for 1,159 yards, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 57.2 total fantasy points (11.4 per game). With his legs, he's added eight rushing yards on six attempts.

The peak of Darnold's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he tallied 27.6 fantasy points by throwing for 341 yards and four passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold had his worst performance of the season last week against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up 3.1 fantasy points -- 14-of-26 (53.8%), 128 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

