Sam Darnold 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam Darnold is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 235.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, continue reading.

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Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 201.0 22 15 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 273.5 11 11

Sam Darnold 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Darnold finished with 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 5.4 16-for-23 150 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 15.8 22-for-33 295 2 2 0 Week 3 Saints 16.7 14-for-18 218 2 0 0 Week 4 @Cardinals 16.1 18-for-26 242 1 0 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 27.6 28-for-34 341 4 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 20.0 16-for-27 295 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 8.6 17-for-31 213 1 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps

Darnold completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Darnold's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba 163 119 1793 10 17 Rashid Shaheed 92 59 687 2 6 Cooper Kupp 70 47 593 2 12

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