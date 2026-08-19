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Sam Darnold 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sam Darnold 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam Darnold is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 235.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, continue reading.

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Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points201.02215
2026 Projected Fantasy Points273.51111

Sam Darnold 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Darnold finished with 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 149ers5.416-for-23150000
Week 2@Steelers15.822-for-33295220
Week 3Saints16.714-for-18218200
Week 4@Cardinals16.118-for-26242100
Week 5Buccaneers27.628-for-34341410
Week 6@Jaguars20.016-for-27295200
Week 7Texans8.617-for-31213110

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Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps

Darnold completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Darnold's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaxon Smith-Njigba16311917931017
Rashid Shaheed925968726
Cooper Kupp7047593212

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Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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