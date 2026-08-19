Sam Darnold 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Sam Darnold is the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 235.4 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Seattle Seahawks player, continue reading.
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Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|201.0
|22
|15
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|273.5
|11
|11
Sam Darnold 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Darnold finished with 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 341 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|5.4
|16-for-23
|150
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|15.8
|22-for-33
|295
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|16.7
|14-for-18
|218
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|16.1
|18-for-26
|242
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|27.6
|28-for-34
|341
|4
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|20.0
|16-for-27
|295
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|8.6
|17-for-31
|213
|1
|1
|0
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Sam Darnold and the Seahawks Receiving Corps
Darnold completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Darnold's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|163
|119
|1793
|10
|17
|Rashid Shaheed
|92
|59
|687
|2
|6
|Cooper Kupp
|70
|47
|593
|2
|12
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