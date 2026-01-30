Saint Louis vs Dayton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

The Saint Louis Billikens (20-1, 8-0 A-10) will host the Dayton Flyers (14-7, 5-3 A-10) after winning nine home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (87.1%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Friday's Saint Louis-Dayton spread (Saint Louis -10.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saint Louis vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 12 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Dayton has put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Billikens have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in five opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Flyers have performed better at home (5-7-0) than on the road (2-4-0).

Saint Louis is 5-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Dayton has three wins against the spread in eight A-10 games this year.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been victorious in 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Billikens have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -781 or better.

Dayton has gone 1-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Flyers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 88.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Saint Louis was the 157th-ranked squad in college basketball (74.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 152nd (71.3 points conceded per game).

With 32.2 rebounds per game and 32.4 rebounds conceded, Saint Louis was 168th and 265th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Saint Louis was 83rd in college basketball in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Saint Louis was 288th in college basketball in committing them (12.3 per game) last season. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

Dayton was 134th in college basketball last season with 75.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 140th with 70.8 points allowed per contest.

Last year Dayton grabbed 30.9 rebounds per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Last year Dayton ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.2 per game.

Dayton committed 10.0 turnovers per game (71st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!