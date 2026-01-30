Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: KUNP and MSG

The New York Knicks (29-18) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) on Friday, January 30, 2026 at Madison Square Garden as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on KUNP and MSG. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7.5 227.5 -290 +235

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (79.3%)

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-23-1).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 27-21-0 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 23 times out of 48 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 23 of 48 set point totals (47.9%).

New York has a better record against the spread in home games (16-8-0) than it does on the road (7-15-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 24 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 11 of 23 games (47.8%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (15-9-0) than away (12-12-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 54.2% of the time at home (13 of 24), and 41.7% of the time on the road (10 of 24).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 11.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.6 points, 3.2 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.8 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 21.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 11.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

The Trail Blazers receive 13.2 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

