Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSSE and Gulf Coast Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-27) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (12-37) on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2 235.5 -134 +114

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (60%)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pelicans have gone 27-22-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 45 games this season, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 25 times out of 45 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over 19 times in 45 opportunities (42.2%).

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 26 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities in away games.

The Pelicans have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (57.7%) than road games (43.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-14-0). On the road, it is .429 (9-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more often at home (12 of 24, 50%) than away (seven of 21, 33.3%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.9 points, 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Derik Queen averages 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Zion Williamson averages 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 14 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Per game, Cedric Coward provides the Grizzlies 14 points, 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 44.5% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Grizzlies receive 11.6 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 6.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

