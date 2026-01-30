Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

The Michigan Wolverines (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Michigan State Spartans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten), who have won seven straight.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 30, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (59.8%)

Before you bet on Friday's Michigan-Michigan State spread (Michigan -1.5) or total (146.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Michigan State has compiled a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Michigan (8-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.1%) than Michigan State (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When playing at home, the Wolverines sport a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (0-5-0).

Against the spread, the Spartans have had better results away (3-2-0) than at home (6-6-0).

Michigan has two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Michigan State is 7-3-0 this season.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those games.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious 17 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -113 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. Michigan State has finished 1-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Spartans have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 53.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan was 75th in the country in points scored (78 per game) and 160th in points conceded (71.5) last season.

Michigan was 34th in the nation in rebounds per game (35) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last year.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

Last year, Michigan was 14th-worst in the nation in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

With 77.7 points per game on offense, Michigan State ranked 78th in the country last year. On defense, it surrendered 67.1 points per contest, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

Michigan State allowed 28.2 boards per game last year (28th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by grabbing 36.7 rebounds per game (10th-best).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State ranked 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

Michigan State committed 10.7 turnovers per game (135th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

