Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 30

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 3 Michigan at 8 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

For a breakdown of all the big matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton

Matchup: Dayton Flyers at No. 21 Saint Louis Billikens

Dayton Flyers at No. 21 Saint Louis Billikens Projected Winner: Saint Louis (87.08% win probability)

Saint Louis (87.08% win probability) Spread: Saint Louis (-10.5)

Saint Louis (-10.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 31

January 31 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Michigan State vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (59.85% win probability)

Michigan State (59.85% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 31

January 31 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

