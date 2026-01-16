FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Sabres vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Wild Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (26-16-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-13-9)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Sabres vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-110)Wild (-110)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Wild Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Sabres win (58%)

Sabres vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Sabres are +220 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -280.

Sabres vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Sabres versus Wild matchup on Jan. 17 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Wild Moneyline

  • The Sabres vs Wild moneyline has Buffalo as a -110 favorite, while Minnesota is a -110 underdog on the road.

