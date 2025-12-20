Sabres vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the New York Islanders.

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-166) Islanders (+138) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (50.6%)

Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Sabres are +140 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -172.

Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Islanders matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Islanders, Buffalo is the favorite at -166, and New York is +138 playing on the road.

