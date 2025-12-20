NHL
Sabres vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the New York Islanders.
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-166)
|Islanders (+138)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (50.6%)
Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Sabres are +140 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -172.
Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Sabres versus Islanders matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Islanders, Buffalo is the favorite at -166, and New York is +138 playing on the road.