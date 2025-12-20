FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Sabres vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, versus the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-166)Islanders (+138)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (50.6%)

Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Sabres are +140 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -172.

Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Sabres versus Islanders matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Islanders, Buffalo is the favorite at -166, and New York is +138 playing on the road.

