Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18
NHL action on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6)
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-138)
|Flyers (+115)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Flyers win (52.1%)
Sabres vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +180.
Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Flyers on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -138 favorite at home.