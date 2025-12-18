FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

NHL action on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6)
  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-138)Flyers (+115)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (52.1%)

Sabres vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +180.

Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Flyers on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup