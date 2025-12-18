Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

NHL action on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6)

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-138) Flyers (+115) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (52.1%)

Sabres vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +180.

Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Flyers on Dec. 18, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!