    NHL

    Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive

    On Saturday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

    Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

    • Buffalo Sabres (31-17-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-17-7)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
    • Coverage: NHL Network

    Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Sabres (-137)Canadiens (+114)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

    Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Sabres win (64.9%)

    Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

    • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +176.

    Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

    • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Canadiens on Jan. 31, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

    Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

    • The Sabres vs Canadiens moneyline has Buffalo as a -137 favorite, while Montreal is a +114 underdog on the road.

