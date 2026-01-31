NHL
Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
On Saturday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (31-17-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-17-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Sabres vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-137)
|Canadiens (+114)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (64.9%)
Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +176.
Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Canadiens on Jan. 31, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Sabres vs Canadiens moneyline has Buffalo as a -137 favorite, while Montreal is a +114 underdog on the road.