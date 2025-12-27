Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (18-14-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-1)

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-140) Bruins (+116) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (55.5%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +168.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

Sabres versus Bruins, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Buffalo is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +116 underdog on the road.

