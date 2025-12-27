FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Data Skrive

Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (18-14-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-1)
  • Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-140)Bruins (+116)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (55.5%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +168.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Bruins, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +116 underdog on the road.

