Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (18-14-4) vs. Boston Bruins (20-17-1)
- Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-140)
|Bruins (+116)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (55.5%)
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +168.
Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under
- Sabres versus Bruins, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline
- Buffalo is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +116 underdog on the road.