NHL
Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN
Sabres vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-164)
|Bruins (+136)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (56.3%)
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +138 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -172.
Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under
- Sabres versus Bruins, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -164 favorite at home.