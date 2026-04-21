Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-164) Bruins (+136) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (56.3%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +138 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -172.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

Sabres versus Bruins, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -164 favorite at home.

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