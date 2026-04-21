NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN2
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-194)
|Canadiens (+160)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.6%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Canadiens are -150 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +122.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Lightning versus Canadiens, on April 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Canadiens reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-194) and Montreal as the underdog (+160) on the road.