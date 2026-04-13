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Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Monday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-27-12)
  • Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-114)Flyers (-105)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Flyers are -265 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +210.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Flyers matchup on April 13 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Flyers reveal Carolina as the favorite (-114) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

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