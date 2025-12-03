Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSSUN, KFAA, WFAA, and NBA TV

The Miami Heat (14-7) are favored by 4 points against the Dallas Mavericks (7-15) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSUN, KFAA, WFAA, and NBA TV. The point total is set at 240.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4 240.5 -172 +144

Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (54.4%)

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 13-7-1 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 22 games this year, they have 10 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on nine of 22 set point totals (40.9%).

In home games, Miami owns a better record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Heat hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in nine opportunities (77.8%).

This season, Dallas is 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over five of 13 times at home (38.5%), and four of nine on the road (44.4%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.8 points, 0.5 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Norman Powell is averaging 25 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 10 points, 2.9 boards and 7.8 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 25.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

P.J. Washington averages 16 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Mavericks are receiving 12 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Max Christie averages 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Mavericks receive 10.7 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

