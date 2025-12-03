Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (9-11) are 8-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (4-16) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at United Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on YES and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -8 232.5 -330 +265

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (70.4%)

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls are 9-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 20 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times this season.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-2-1) than it has in road affairs (4-8-0).

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (62.5%) than road tilts (58.3%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (5-4-1) than at home (3-6-1) this season.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 40% of the time both at home (four of 10) and away (four of 10) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 assists and 9.8 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 boards.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (eighth in NBA).

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 13.6 points, 7.5 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Nets are getting 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Tyrese Martin averages 8.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Egor Demin gets the Nets 8.6 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

