Devils vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Stars Game Info

New Jersey Devils (16-9-1) vs. Dallas Stars (17-5-5)

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-114) Stars (-105) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (51.1%)

Devils vs Stars Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -265.

Devils vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Stars matchup on Dec. 3 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Stars Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -105 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!