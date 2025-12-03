NHL
Devils vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars.
Devils vs Stars Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (16-9-1) vs. Dallas Stars (17-5-5)
- Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-114)
|Stars (-105)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (51.1%)
Devils vs Stars Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -265.
Devils vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Stars matchup on Dec. 3 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Devils vs Stars Moneyline
- New Jersey is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -105 underdog on the road.