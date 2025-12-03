Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Hawks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, FDSSC, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Los Angeles Clippers (5-16) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (13-9) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSSC, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Hawks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 227.5 -156 +132

Hawks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (54.1%)

Hawks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 12 times over 22 games with a set spread.

The Clippers are 5-16-0 against the spread this season.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 21 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 61.9% of the time (13 out of 21 games with a set point total).

In home games, Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread (3-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-5-0).

In terms of point totals, the Hawks hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in eight opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.100, 1-9-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (60%, six of 10) than on the road (63.6%, seven of 11).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 10 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.4 points, 1.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gives the Clippers 26.9 points, 5.7 boards and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 59.8% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

The Clippers are getting 26.4 points, 5.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kawhi Leonard.

John Collins averages 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He is making 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

