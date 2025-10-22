Rutgers vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Rutgers vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-126) | Purdue: (+108)

Rutgers: (-126) | Purdue: (+108) Spread: Rutgers: -2.5 (-106) | Purdue: +2.5 (-114)

Rutgers: -2.5 (-106) | Purdue: +2.5 (-114) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Purdue Betting Trends

Rutgers' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Rutgers has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, six of Rutgers' seven games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, Purdue is 3-4-0 this season.

Purdue has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Purdue games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Rutgers vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (63.4%)

Rutgers vs Purdue Point Spread

Rutgers is favored by 2.5 points versus Purdue. Rutgers is -106 to cover the spread, while Purdue is -114.

Rutgers vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for the Rutgers versus Purdue matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 58.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rutgers vs Purdue Moneyline

Purdue is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a -126 favorite.

Rutgers vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Rutgers 32.0 47 31.6 118 53.5 7 Purdue 22.7 101 27.9 98 51.8 7

Rutgers vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

