Run It Back: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and Anthony Edwards scoring 51 points in the victory versus the Washington Wizards.

Then, former NBA player Ryan Hollins talks about the Houston Rockets' improvements this season, whether Jalen Green can be the No. 1 guy, his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season, and whether he still thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo's overrated.

Next, the crew discusses Domantas Sabonis’ 61-game double-double streak ending, Wembanyama’s latest highlight, and Torrey Craig’s failed lob to himself.

Finally, they decide if they agree that Stephen Curry's top five all-time with another ring, the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis, Tracy McGrady could’ve been the greatest ever, and more.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!