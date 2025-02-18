Run It Back: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On this episode, the crew discusses the NBA's consideration of holding a 1-on-1 tournament for a cash prize during next year's All-Star break.

They also share their thoughts on which matchups they'd like to see and whether this format would be an improvement over the current one.

The panel also reacts to stars tweeting about competing in the Slam Dunk Contest and speculates whether they will actually follow through and participate next year.

Check out the full episode below:

