Run It Back: Tuesday, April 9th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew gives their thoughts on UConn beating Purdue to repeat as men’s college basketball national champions, Zach Edey’s NBA outlook, and whether Dan Hurley should take the Kentucky head coach job.

Then, NBA insider Shams Charania reports on Isaiah Thomas signing with the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks getting fined.

Next, the crew previews the Boston Celtics facing the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

After that, they talk about the Sacramento Kings’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Knicks going against the Chicago Bulls.

Finally, they react to Victor Wembanyama’s new logo with Nike and player’s pregame outfits.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

