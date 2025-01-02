Run It Back: Thursday, January 2nd, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On the January 2nd episode, the crew breaks down yet another triple-double performance by Nikola Jokic from the previous night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, as well as the positive impact of Russell Westbrook starting for Denver.

The crew also discusses the ongoing Joel Embiid injury drama and whether Philadelphia has enough to remain a playoff contender, along with the latest Jimmy Butler trade rumors. To round out the show, the panel shares their New Year's resolutions.

