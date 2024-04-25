Run It Back: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew recaps the Miami Heat evening up the series against the Boston Celtics, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominant win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and NBA insider Shams Charania reports on the coaching changes with the Chicago Bulls.

Then, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams decide if they’re buying that the Celtics are the most overrated team in the NBA, Luka Doncic being the greatest offensive player in history, the league should eliminate the last 2-minute report, and more.

Next, the crew reacts to top highlights from around the league.

Finally, they give out their best bets for the Denver Nuggets versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

