Run It Back: Monday, April 29th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Minnesota Timberwolves sweeping the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers evening the series versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Then, they recap Jalen Brunson’s historic game in the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers taking care of business against the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks.

After that, they discuss the Los Angeles Lakers avoiding the sweep versus the Denver Nuggets.

Finally, they talk about the top highlights from around the league over the weekend.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

