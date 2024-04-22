Run It Back: Monday, April 22nd, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Dallas Mavericks without Kawhi Leonard, the Milwaukee Bucks getting the win over the Indiana Pacers with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, the Boston Celtics’ dominant victory against the Miami Heat, and the Oklahoma City Thunder holding on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Then, NBA insider Shams Charania shares his main takeaways from his interview with Bobby Portis.

Next, the crew recaps the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks winning Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves taking care of business versus the Phoenix Suns, and Donovan Mitchell leading the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Orlando Magic.

Finally, they react to top highlights from the opening games of the playoffs.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

