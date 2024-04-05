Run It Back: Friday, April 5th, 2024

In today’s episode, NBA insider Shams Charania shares an update on Tyler Herro’s injury and the latest players elected into the Hall of Fame.

Then, the crew reacts to the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers holding on to beat the Denver Nuggets.

Next, Bleacher Report betting analyst Michael Bolling gives his best bets for the Warriors versus the Dallas Mavericks, builds a same-game parlay with the crew for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Phoenix Suns game, his favorite player props for Friday’s games, and futures bets to take a look at.

Finally, Chandler Parsons decides if he’s buying whether Victor Wembanyama should be DPOY and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s heated exchange with head coach Quin Snyder.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

