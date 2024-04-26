Run It Back: Friday, April 26th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew recaps the Denver Nuggets taking a 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers beating the New York Knicks.

Then, Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley talks about the midseason trade from the Knicks, playing in New York versus Toronto, what it was like being coached by Tom Thibodeau, and his mindset heading into free agency this summer.

Next, the crew reacts to NBA player’s playoff pregame outfits.

Finally, Bleacher Report’s betting analyst Michael Bolling gives out his picks for the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Phoenix Suns.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

