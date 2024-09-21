Royals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Kansas City Royals playing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Giants Game Info

Kansas City Royals (82-72) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-79)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-196) | SF: (+164)

KC: (-196) | SF: (+164) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128)

KC: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-11, 3.53 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-1, 3.02 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA). When Singer starts, his team is 15-15-0 against the spread this season. When Singer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-2. Roupp has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants covered in both chances. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Roupp start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.6%)

Royals vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -196 favorite at home.

Royals vs Giants Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Royals are +106 to cover, and the Giants are -128.

Royals vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Giants on Sept. 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (62%) in those games.

This year Kansas City has won 10 of 13 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 82-69-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've finished 29-40 in those games.

San Francisco is 2-7 (winning only 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Giants have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-71-5).

The Giants have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 74-78-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.599) and total hits (204) this season. He has a .334 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Salvador Perez is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Maikel Garcia has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .342 this season.

Kyle Isbel has been key for Kansas City with 86 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Giants Player Leaders

Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with 120 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Michael Conforto is batting .232 with 25 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

Mark Canha is batting .238 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 51 walks.

Royals vs Giants Head to Head

9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/15/2022: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2022: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/13/2022: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.