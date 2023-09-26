Romeo Doubs Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), wideout Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (225.3 yards conceded per game).

With Doubs' next game against the Lions, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Doubs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Doubs vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.04

6.04 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.39

44.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Doubs is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (58th overall), putting up 30.9 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Doubs reeled in five balls on 12 targets for 73 yardsone touchdown, good for 13.3 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Lions have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

Detroit's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Lions this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus Detroit this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this season.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.