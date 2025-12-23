Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs has a matchup versus the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (242.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Green Bay Packers take on the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Doubs worth a look for his next game against the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Romeo Doubs Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.12

43.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 127th overall, as he has tallied 104.2 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Doubs has amassed 120 yards and one score on seven catches (11 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.0 fantasy points (6.0 per game) during that period.

Doubs has amassed 163 receiving yards and two scores on 13 catches (18 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.3 points (5.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Doubs' fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 23.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Ravens have given up a TD catch by 20 players this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

Only three players have run for more than one TD against the Ravens this year.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs?