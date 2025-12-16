Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 16 (Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (218.9 yards allowed per game).

Considering Doubs for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Romeo Doubs Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.37

53.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Doubs is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player (144th overall), tallying 89.8 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

During his last three games Doubs has been targeted nine times, with six receptions for 56 yards and one TD, resulting in 11.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game) during that period.

Doubs has amassed 132 receiving yards and one score on 12 catches (20 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.2 points (3.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of Doubs' fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 23.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on eight targets) for 58 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed eight players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed a TD reception by 20 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Chicago this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Bears this season.

