Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Wideout Romeo Doubs has a matchup versus the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (193 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Green Bay Packers meet the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Doubs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Broncos? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Romeo Doubs Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.64

38.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs has piled up 86.2 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), which ranks him 35th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 131 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Doubs has produced 10.3 fantasy points (3.4 per game), as he's reeled in six passes on nine targets for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Doubs has amassed 16.1 total fantasy points (3.2 per game) in his last five games, catching 11 balls (on 21 targets) for 101 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Doubs' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he compiled 23.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed only two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

The Broncos have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Denver has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

