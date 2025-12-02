Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (225.2 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Doubs for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Romeo Doubs Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.01

57.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (122nd overall), posting 86.2 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Doubs has hauled in 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 96 yards and one touchdown, good for 15.6 fantasy points (5.2 per game).

Doubs has hauled in 18 balls (on 29 targets) for 192 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 25.2 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Doubs' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he tallied 23.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 6 receptions, 58 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Romeo Doubs had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted just 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 18 players this year.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Chicago this season.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.