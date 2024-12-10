Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors (14-9) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Houston Rockets (16-8) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 221.5 -142 +120

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (60.7%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 16-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 14-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 12 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 23 chances.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 23 opportunities (47.8%).

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 12 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Rockets eclipse the total 50% of the time (six of 12 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (six of 12 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.636, 7-4-0 record) than on the road (.583, 7-5-0).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (five of 11), and 50% of the time on the road (six of 12).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 10.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet averages 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Green averages 19.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 23 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per contest (third in league).

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Warriors are receiving 14.5 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

