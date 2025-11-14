Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: KUNP and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (7-3) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-5) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 235.5 -300 +245

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (79.8%)

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 11 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in eight of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

In home games, Houston has a worse record against the spread (2-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-1-0).

At home, the Rockets go over the total 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 100% of games (six of six).

This year, Portland is 4-1-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (four times out of five) than on the road (four of six) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 10.2 boards and 7.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant averages 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.2 points, 2.2 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 26.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is also making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers receive 21.1 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jerami Grant averages 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Toumani Camara averages 12.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

