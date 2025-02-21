Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (34-21) at Toyota Center on Friday, February 21, 2025. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SCHN, and FDSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 216 -176 +148

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (64.1%)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-25-1).

The Timberwolves have 24 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 29 times out of 56 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 56 opportunities (53.6%).

In home games, Houston has a worse record against the spread (12-13-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-12-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 26 opportunities this season (42.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 29 opportunities (62.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.310, 9-19-1 record) than on the road (.556, 15-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 29, 55.2%) than on the road (14 of 27, 51.9%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.8 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Jalen Green averages 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the field.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in NBA).

The Timberwolves receive 11 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 10.4 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Jaden McDaniels averages 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Per game, Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

