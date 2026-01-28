Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (28-16) host the San Antonio Spurs (31-15) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by just 3 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is 219.5.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3 219.5 -158 +136

Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (67.8%)

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Rockets are 21-23-0 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 46 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 46 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 46 opportunities (37%).

At home, Houston sports a worse record against the spread (8-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-12-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (36.8%) than road tilts (52%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (12-11-1) than at home (10-10-2).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.4%, eight of 22) compared to away (37.5%, nine of 24).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18.2 points, 5.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 assists and 9 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gets the Spurs 20.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Stephon Castle gives the Spurs 16.6 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

