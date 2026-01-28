Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BOS

The Atlanta Hawks (23-25) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (29-17) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 231.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 231.5 -295 +240

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.5%)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 25 times in 46 games with a set spread.

The Hawks are 24-24-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 19 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 48 chances.

The Hawks have hit the over 52.1% of the time this year (25 of 48 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 21 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 25 games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Celtics go over the over/under 42.9% of the time (nine of 21 games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (10 of 25 contests).

This year, Atlanta is 9-13-0 at home against the spread (.409 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-11-0 ATS (.577).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 22) than away (15 of 26) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 23 points, 10.4 boards and 7.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 16.2 points, 7.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

The Hawks receive 11.8 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (10th in NBA).

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Hawks 18.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

